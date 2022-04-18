Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OB opened at $10.08 on Monday. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outbrain will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

