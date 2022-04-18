O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $38,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $720.14. 11,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,269. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.70 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $681.88 and its 200-day moving average is $663.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

