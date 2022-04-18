OpenOcean Hits Market Cap of $13.13 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07489848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.04 or 0.99769486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049764 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

