Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Holdings Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.23. 53,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,747. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

