Opacity Trading Up 37.7% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $58,392.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00106286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

