OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,984,990.16 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.82.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

