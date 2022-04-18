Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.89

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 50039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

