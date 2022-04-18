ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $9,883.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.34 or 0.99954514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00024585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

