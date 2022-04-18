ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0896 on Major Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2,868.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

