Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 6,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 875,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

