Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OBE opened at C$11.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm has a market cap of C$933.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$159,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

