Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,852.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Monday. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.