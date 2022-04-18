Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will announce $58.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the lowest is $57.54 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,024. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.