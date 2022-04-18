Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

