Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.48

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.48 and last traded at $167.17, with a volume of 18148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nucor by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

