Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NUE stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $172.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

