Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $540,515.00

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $276,285.66 and $540,515.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

