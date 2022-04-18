Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Monday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.