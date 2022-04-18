Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Monday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
