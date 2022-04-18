Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits One Day Volume of $8,187.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00006466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $235,380.56 and approximately $8,187.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,442 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

