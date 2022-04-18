NFTify Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,609.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $489,247.91 and $35,609.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.68 or 0.07494345 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.79 or 0.99765368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.