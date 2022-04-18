NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEXI. Barclays increased their price target on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other NexImmune news, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grant Verstandig acquired 18,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

