Newton Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Newton has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and $44,853.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.41 or 0.07501522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.58 or 0.99952115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

