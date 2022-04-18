Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $85.83. 306,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

