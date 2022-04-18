New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 691,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.
About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
