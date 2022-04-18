NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 49.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $40,915.94 and $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

