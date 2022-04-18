NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NetApp by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 707,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,048,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

