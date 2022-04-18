Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $338.52 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,373,083,435 coins and its circulating supply is 30,526,785,817 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

