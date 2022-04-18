Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 4.8%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 98,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 170,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a current ratio of 158.34, a quick ratio of 46.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42.
Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.
