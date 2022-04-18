Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.42

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 6386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Natus Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.