National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.48 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.