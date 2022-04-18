National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.48 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.