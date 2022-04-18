National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 15,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

