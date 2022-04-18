National Bankshares Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. Cormark upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.30. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$3.06 and a one year high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,777,282.33. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

