National Bank Financial Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

