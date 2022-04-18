Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.31. 17,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

