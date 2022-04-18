Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $199.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.80.

NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average is $190.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 148,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 72.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

