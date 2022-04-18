Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Bancorp worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

FNLC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

