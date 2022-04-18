Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,071. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.