Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.98.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 45,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,483. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

