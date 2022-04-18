Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.
SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 100,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,993. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.99 and a one year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.
