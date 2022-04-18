Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 100,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,993. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.99 and a one year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.