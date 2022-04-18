Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.21. 905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $95.16 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

