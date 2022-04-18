Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.18. 30,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

