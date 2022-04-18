Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $239,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The firm has a market cap of $468.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

