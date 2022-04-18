Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.28. 82,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,818. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $97.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.