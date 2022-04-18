Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.09. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.