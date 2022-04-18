Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 412 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $131.72. 109,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,093. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

