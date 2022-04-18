Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 915,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 588,800 shares during the period. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 290,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,423. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

