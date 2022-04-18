Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth $316,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 87.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. 26,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,870. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.06%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

