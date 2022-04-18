Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 531,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $10,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 14,336.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 179,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

