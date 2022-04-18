mStable USD Price Down 1.3% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.84 million and $17,389.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,259.18 or 0.99975262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007743 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

