MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 448,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,353. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

